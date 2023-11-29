Trending Now
Current Affairs

MTC Condemns Vandalism: Criminal Acts Jeopardize Connectivity and Economic Growth

November 29, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 29 November — The telecommunications sector is grappling with persistent challenges stemming from theft and vandalism by certain members of the public. MTC, a leading digital enabler, expressed dismay over these unlawful activities, highlighting the contradiction between its commitment to investing in providing quality connectivity to all citizens and the counterproductive actions hindering this effort. The telecommunications giant conveyed its concerns following a recent incident of vandalism on one of its network masts in the Omusati Kunene region.

The affected site, Omakange, a 48-meter solar-powered installation situated in Omakange, Ruacana Constituency of the Omusati Region, serves parts of the Kunene and Omusati regions’ outlying areas, including Otjombura, Okozoserandu, Okaholo, and Amaupa Primary School.

John Ekongo, Communications Manager at MTC, underscored the detrimental impact of this criminal act, emphasizing that it poses a significant obstacle to service provision and, ultimately, to social and economic development. Ekongo stated, “Connectivity is a key driver of economic activities, and when infrastructure is maliciously vandalized, and equipment is stolen, it disrupts economic activities. In this specific incident, the perpetrator(s) threw rocks/bricks at the elevated solar panels, causing damage and leaving the site without sufficient power. We are now compelled to reinvest in replacing the damaged sites, causing delays in our efforts to establish new sites in underserved areas.”

Ekongo further explained, “Sites in areas without power supply rely exclusively on deep cycle batteries and solar panels. Stealing these not only hampers communication but also leaves communities unable to contact the police or ambulance in cases of emergency. We strongly advise that whoever is found guilty of these acts will face the full force of the law.”

The company commits to ongoing investments in protective measures to prevent break-ins and vandalism at its sites. Ekongo also urged citizens and traditional authorities to actively participate in community policing, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding and protecting these critical infrastructures. The collective effort of the community, he stressed, is essential in ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of telecommunication services and fostering social and economic development.

