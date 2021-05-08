Two young couples arrested after they tried to scam a lodge and disappear without settling the bill.

Divundu, May 8– Two young couples where arrested in Divundu after they dissapear early mornings of Wednesday without paying for their accommodation bill at Kaisosi River lodge in Kavango East region 5km East of Rundu.

The two couples left outstanding bill of N$6000.00 and fled heading to Divundu.They were unfortunately apprehended and arrested in Divundu by the police at a guest house which they tried to scam as well. They are currently in police custody at Divundu, in Kavango east region.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu