Namibia on lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak

WINDHOEK, March 24 -- Namibia announced a blanket ban of all in-and-outward flights from all countries with immediate effect in a move to curtail the further spread of COVID19 in the country. The Namibian government has also instituted a total lockdown, closing six border entry points and declared that they will no longer allow any none Namibians to enter the country until after 30 days. The Namibian President Hage Geingob and his Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula confirmed the lockdown starting on Tuesday. "Upon a declaration of the state of emergency we banned flights from three countries but we have now extended these to affect flights from all countries. We are also urging people to stay away from crowded places including bars and shebeens and law enforcement will assist in this," Shangula said. The Namibian minister said all private hospitals and doctors should report all cases of suspected COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health to deal with. Speaking at the same press briefing Namibian President said he has also appointed former Minister of Health Bernard Haufiku as the focal point person on COVID-1. "From now onwards it is now all out war as we put measures to protect our citizens," Geingob said. Namibia has recorded six COVID-19 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Xinhua