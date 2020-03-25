Myanmar gov’t to draw plan for prompt response to possible COVID-19 infection at IDP camps

YANGON, March 25 -- Myanmar government is planning to draw a plan to provide prompt response to possible COVID-19 infection at internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the country, state-run media reported Wednesday. "Regarding the project, it is important to disseminate knowledge on prevention and control of the coronavirus infection not only to those living at the IDP camps but also for those taking administrative duty at the camps," Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye was quoted as saying at the ministry's coordination meeting on Tuesday. The minister also stressed the need of readiness for provision of quarantine services to suspected patients and health care services while providing cleaning supplies at the camps. Local and foreign volunteers from humanitarian organizations were asked to follow instructions and advices released by the Health and Sports Ministry. There are 128 IDP camps, accommodating 184,333 people in 24 townships in Kachin, Kayin, Shan and Rakhine states as per the statistics in January this year, the report said. At present, the total number of COVID-19 infection cases is three in Myanmar, after the Health and Sports Ministry announced one more case detected in Yangon in early hours of Wednesday. Xinhua