Namibia mulls biomass project to boost exports, economy

WINDHOEK, June 29 — Namibia plans a Biomass Industrial Park project in the north-central town of Otjiwarongo which will process more than 300 tonnes of encroacher bush biomass per annum while creating several value-added chain by-products such as animal feed and many more, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Otjozondjupa Region Governor, James Uerikua, the project to be operated on a 100-hectare piece of land, will produce annual outputs of 191,500 tonnes of wood chips, 20,000 tonnes of charcoal, 12,000 tonnes of char briquettes, 160 tonnes animal feed, 4,500 tonnes bio-fuel and 600 tonnes biochar tonnes respectively.

He said the project is expected to boost Otjiwarongo’s economy through the creation of jobs while unlocking business markets for locals.

“The final products are to be exported to Germany as the European country seeks to phase out coal power production. This project is expected to leverage value addition synergies for a robust local market for wood-based products to unlock new market opportunities domestically and beyond,” he said

Namibia and Germany began discussing the potential of a biomass partnership in September 2020, when a Namibian delegation of government officials, sector representatives, researchers and experts, and environmental non-governmental organizations attended a biomass conference in Germany.

Biomass is a renewable source of energy obtained from organic matter such as wood products, dried vegetation, and crop residues. Its emission levels are said to be significantly lower compared to fossil fuels. (Xinhua)