Namibia launches population, housing pilot census

October 17, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct 17 — Namibia on Sunday launched the population and housing pilot census which serves as a test for the actual population and housing census scheduled for next year.
According to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni, the pilot includes mapping and verifying all physical built-up infrastructure countrywide which allows NSA to create and update various databases such as a housing register, information about locations of schools, clinics and households, and indeed having a full framework to work with when the census commences.
“The pilot census will be conducted for a two weeks period this October throughout the entire country and all regions with complete,” he said.
The pilot census starts on Oct. 17 and will conclude on Oct. 30, 2021. (Xinhua)

