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Qatar reports progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations
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Qatar reports progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations

November 10, 2026

DOHA, Nov. 10– Qatar said Tuesday that progress had been made in negotiations between the United States and Iran, describing recent White House talks involving Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as positive, while cautioning that it was too early to predict when an agreement could be reached.

Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi, director of the Media and Communication Department at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, told a weekly briefing that Qatari mediation efforts had gained momentum, with officials visiting Tehran, holding consultations with regional and international partners, and then engaging in discussions in Washington.

Despite media speculation about possible military strikes, he said diplomatic contacts have continued, with both Washington and Tehran making positive statements about the prospects for a negotiated settlement.

Al Hashmi declined to forecast a timeline, saying “diplomacy continues and will continue, and it will not lose hope,” with the focus remaining on pursuing an agreement.

The spokesperson also warned that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could deepen the global energy crisis, especially as winter approaches, and urged efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway as soon as possible.

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