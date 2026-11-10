Namibia Could Gain US$219 Million from AI, but Youth Face Readiness Challenges

Windhoek, Nov.10 — Namibia could see its economy grow by an additional US$219 million over the next decade through artificial intelligence (AI), but high youth unemployment and limited access to electricity could prevent many young people from benefiting, a new study has found.

The findings are contained in The Ayre Index: 2026 Commonwealth Youth AI Readiness Index, published by the Ayre Think Tank and launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the study, Namibia ranks 36th out of 56 Commonwealth countries, scoring 42.7 out of 100, below the research readiness benchmark of 53.

The report also highlights youth unemployment as a major concern, recording a 47% unemployment rate among young Namibians in the labour force. This is the second-highest rate among the Commonwealth countries assessed.

Access to electricity remains another obstacle, with only 59.3% of Namibia’s population having access, while slow fixed broadband speeds and unreliable internet connections further limit opportunities.

Despite these challenges, Namibia has taken steps towards embracing artificial intelligence. In September 2026, the government launched the National Artificial Intelligence Institute to strengthen research, develop local technology and equip young people with practical skills.

The study estimates that AI could increase Namibia’s GDP by US$219 million under a moderate scenario over ten years, with the potential reaching US$332 million under an optimistic scenario.

The findings highlight the importance of investing in reliable electricity, internet infrastructure, practical digital education and employment opportunities.

Source: Ayre Think Tank

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