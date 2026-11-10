Bank Windhoek Honours Motoring Industry, as new Campaign Launches

Windhoek, Nov.10 — Bank Windhoek recently celebrated the vehicle dealerships and sales professionals who drove Namibia’s best new vehicle sales performance, presenting 36 awards across 14 categories at the 2026 Bank Windhoek Vehicle and Asset Finance Selekt Sales Awards in Windhoek.

The ceremony brought together vehicle dealer principals, Finance and Insurance (F&I) specialists, to recognise the partnership that puts Namibians behind the wheel. It also marked the launch of the Bank’s new Vehicle and Asset Finance campaign, “For Everything It Will Carry”.

Winners were recognised at bronze, silver and gold level. Among the dealerships, Pupkewitz Motor Division took Gold in the National Vehicle Dealer Award. In the Franchise Dealer Awards, Indongo Toyota won Gold for new vehicles in Windhoek; Pupkewitz Automark won Gold for used vehicles in Windhoek; and Redco Motors, trading as Gobabis Toyota, led the rural newvehicle category.

The Ownership Dealer Award for Used Vehicles produced three Gold winners: Stefan Mans Auto Consultants, Spes Bona Motors and Glasgow Investments CC, trading as Investment Cars. Hendred Fruehauf Trailers Namibia was named Commercial Vehicle Dealer of the Year for Trucks and Trailers, while Simon Motors, trading as Mariental Toyota, won the Top Performing Fleet Dealer Award.

Zimmerman Garage claimed the Independent Franchise Dealer Award, and Pupkewitz BMW received the Excellence in Growth Award. Among individuals, Stephan Botes of Redco Motors (Gobabis Toyota) was named Top Salesperson of the Year for New Vehicles, and Roux Jeffrey of Pupkewitz Automark took the used vehicle title.

In the non-franchise used vehicle category, Hilton Gallant of Investment Cars won Gold. In finance and insurance, Tangeni Gideon of Indongo Toyota won the F&I Excellence Award, and Jason Engelbrecht of Metje & Ziegler was named Top Contributing F&I of the Year.

Silver and Bronze honours went to dealerships including Indongo Toyota, Metje & Ziegler, Novel Motor Ford, Pupkewitz Toyota, Novel Motor Company, Indongo Auto, Simon Motors, Carlink, Windhuk Motors, Lab Motors, Scania Namibia and Autohaus MAN Truck and Bus, and to salespeople and F&I professionals from across the country.

South African Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer for Retail Banking Services, Leon Koch, thanked and congratulated the dealer network for the year’s performance.

He also acknowledged the pressure on customers, with transport inflation at 14.9% in September, fuel prices roughly 30% above last year, and the repo rate at 7.00% and prime lending rate at 10.50% after the recent 25-basis-point increase. “Responsible lending does not hold growth back; it makes growth sustainable,” he said.

“When we help customers choose a vehicle that fits their entire budget, including fuel, insurance and maintenance, we protect them and strengthen the lasting relationship they share with your dealership and with Bank Windhoek.”

Between January and September 2026, Namibia recorded 12,254 new vehicle sales, up 12.4% on the same period last year and the strongest nine-month performance since 2015. September alone delivered 1,498 units, 14.9% more than a year earlier, while twelve-month sales reached 15,901 units, the highest since 2016. Growth was broad-based.

Commercial vehicle sales rose 14.8% year to date, and heavy commercial sales hit a record 667 units. In August, instalment sale and leasing credit expanded by 18.7% year on year, making vehicle finance one of the leading drivers of credit growth in the economy.

Bank Windhoek remains the leading player in the instalment sale and leasing market. Koch concluded that Bank Windhoek looks forward to bringing “For Everything It Will Carry” campaign to life with its dealer partners in the months ahead.

He reasserted the Bank’s commitment to making vehicle finance simpler, closer to dealers and customers, and built on clear, honest advice.

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