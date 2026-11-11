SPECIAL OLYMPICS NAMIBIA ANNOUNCES MAIN SPONSOR FOR INAUGURAL “PADEL & PLUNGE FOR PURPOSE” FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE

Windhoek, Nov.11 — Special Olympics Namibia is proud to announce Standard Bank Namibia as the Main Sponsor of its first-ever Padel & Plunge fundraising event, with a generous sponsorship contribution of N$50,000.

Taking place on 21 November 2026, this exciting event brings together sport, entertainment, corporate Namibia and the community for a shared purpose: creating greater awareness, opportunities and inclusion for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Standard Bank Namibia’s support goes beyond financial sponsorship. It represents a commitment to building a more inclusive society where people with IDD are recognised, valued and given opportunities to participate and thrive.

The Padel & Plunge event will combine the excitement of padel with the bold and entertaining Polar Plunge challenge, bringing together corporate leaders, public figures, celebrities and members of the public to take the plunge in support of a meaningful cause.

Special Olympics Namibia extends its sincere appreciation to Standard Bank Namibia for stepping forward as the main sponsor and helping turn this initiative into reality.

Together, we are making a splash for inclusion!

“We are incredibly grateful to Standard Bank Namibia for believing in this initiative and stepping forward as our main sponsor with a contribution of N$50,000. Their support sends a powerful message that inclusion is a shared responsibility and that creating opportunities for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities requires all of us to play a part.

The Padel & Plunge is about more than sport or a fundraising event. It is about bringing people together, challenging perceptions, creating visibility and reminding our communities that people with IDD deserve the same opportunities to participate, belong and thrive.

We hope this event will inspire more corporate partners, public figures and individuals to stand with us. Sometimes making a difference starts with something as simple as being willing to take the plunge!”

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