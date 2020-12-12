President Geingob confirms discharge of Founding President Sam S Nujoma from Hospital.



Windhoek, Dec. 12–President Geingob has confirmed, that the Founding father and founding President H. E Dr. Sam Nujoma has been discharged from hospital after he was hospitalized after positive for COVID-19.

“I hereby inform the Namibian people that H.E Dr Sam. S. Nujoma, Founding President was discharged from hospital on 11

December 2020 after he successfully underwent treatment. The

Founding President was admitted to hospital on 6 December 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19. I visited the Founding President twice during his hospitalisation and wish to inform that

he was never in intensive care contrary to allegations.

I thank the Namibian people for the best wishes and messages of support to the Founding President during his

hospitalisation. I request that we accord the Founding President and his family privacy during his recuperation.”

