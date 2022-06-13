Letshego has appointed Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi as Group Chief Executive.

Own Correspondent

WINDHOEK, June 13– Letshego has appointed the Group’s former Group Chief Operating Officer, Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi as Group Chief Executive of Letshego Holdings Ltd with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approvals.

Monyatsi brings more than two decades of pan-African regional banking and tech innovation expertise to the role and has played an integral role in engineering Letshego’s digital Transformation Strategy in his previous role as Group COO, launched in September 2020

The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has affirmed the appointment of Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi as Group Chief Executive with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approvals. Prior to this appointment, Monyatsi held the same role in an interim capacity from 4 May 2022, having led the inclusive finance entity’s digitalisation of systems and operations for the last two years in his inaugural position as Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO).