Build It Rehoboth opens its doors to serve the local community

Rehoboth, Feb.17 – – Build It Rehoboth, the newest addition to the Nictus Holdings Limited (NHL) Group, opened its doors to the community on 16 February 2026, ahead of its official launch taking place on 27 and 28 March 2026.

The early opening provides residents, contractors, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts with access to a wide range of building materials, tools, and home improvement products.

“We are excited to announce that Build It Rehoboth is now open,” said Francois Wahl, Director of Bou Dit Hardware (Build It Rehoboth & Walvis Bay). “Our mission is to provide high-quality products and expert guidance that help our customers succeed in their building and renovation projects.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the store in the lead-up to the official launch, where special promotions, family-friendly activities, and launch-day experiences will be available.

While final store preparations are still underway, the Build It Rehoboth team looks forward to sharing their “Yes We Can” service with the Rehoboth community and welcomes residents to visit the store at the Rehoboth Shopping Centre, Shop 23-25, Sparrow Street. Build It Rehoboth brings trusted products, expert advice, and community-focused service to

Rehoboth.

