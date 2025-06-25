Namibia lifts maize seed import ban following risk assessment

WINDHOEK, June 25 — Namibia‘s Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has officially lifted a ban on the importation, sale, and planting of maize seeds, following a scientific assessment of the risks posed by Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease (MLND).

In a public notice issued on Tuesday by the Directorate of Agricultural Research and Development, the ministry said the decision to lift the ban was based on ongoing risk assessments and improved disease control measures.

“The ministry has determined that the risk is now manageable and will allow the importation of maize seed under strict phytosanitary conditions,” the notice said.

According to the ministry, the import of maize seeds into Namibia will be permitted, provided that the seeds are certified and accompanied by valid phytosanitary certificates from the exporting countries.

All imports must comply with Namibia‘s plant health regulations. It said inspections will be conducted at border entry points and on farms to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the reintroduction of the disease.

The ministry urged all stakeholders to adhere to the new guidelines to protect the country’s agricultural sector.

The original ban was imposed as part of efforts to curb the spread of MLND, a highly destructive viral disease affecting maize crops. (Xinhua)

