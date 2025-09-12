Trending Now
Namibia eyes 1.7 bln USD boost for green hydrogen projects
Namibia eyes 1.7 bln USD boost for green hydrogen projects
EnergyNational

Namibia eyes 1.7 bln USD boost for green hydrogen projects

September 12, 2025

WINDHOEK, Sept. 8  — Namibia on Monday launched a nationwide skills census to map and capture the current and future workforce for the country’s emerging green hydrogen industry.

The initiative, dubbed the Hyphen Hydrogen Energy National Skills Census, is a key step in ensuring that Namibians, particularly the youth, are prepared to benefit from the new sector.

Speaking at the launch, Dino Ballotti, deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport and culture, called for a comprehensive, up-to-date picture of the current skills landscape and, critically, of how many Namibians are equipped to participate meaningfully in this emerging opportunity.

Ballotti said Namibia‘s green hydrogen ecosystem will require a wide and interconnected set of skills, paving the way for the creation of “entirely new career pathways.”

He said the primary aim of the census is to build a comprehensive, people-centered database of skills and potential.

“It will enable technical and vocational education and training institutions, as well as other higher learning institutions, to respond more effectively,” he added.

Namibia has been actively positioning itself as a regional energy hub, with a strong emphasis on developing large-scale green hydrogen and other renewable energy projects. (Xinhua)

