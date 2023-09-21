Namibia to Unveil “Energy Invest: Namibia 2023” Report at African Energy Week 2023

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, Sept. 21 — Namibia is set to launch its highly anticipated energy investment report, “Energy Invest: Namibia 2023,” at the upcoming African Energy Week 2023 (AEW) in Cape Town on October 18. This landmark publication, endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is a collaborative effort by Energy Capital & Power in partnership with esteemed entities like the African Energy Chamber, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, and the Namibian International Energy Conference 2023. It stands as the first-of-its-kind report delving into current trends, developments, and opportunities within Namibia’s rapidly evolving energy sector, featuring high-level interviews and insightful analysis.

The report’s launch is strategically timed as Namibia positions itself to become the energy hub of the African continent. This transformation is driven by five commercial oil discoveries, robust double-digit growth in the mining sector, and the ambitious $10 billion hydrogen development initiative. The government-led campaign to expedite both local and foreign investments aims to diversify revenue sources, create employment opportunities, and contribute significantly to regional sustainability and electrification initiatives.

“Energy Invest: Namibia 2023” kicks off with exclusive interviews with key figures such as Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), and Bryan Eiseb, Executive Director of the MME. These interviews provide valuable insights into the timeline for achieving the first oil, the status of current and planned exploration and appraisal drilling programs, and Namibia’s innovative upstream local content policy.

A dedicated chapter on the energy transition delves into the latest developments surrounding Namibia’s ambitious large-scale hydrogen projects. It also includes an interview with Daures Green Hydrogen Village and explores Namibia’s aspirations to enhance its utility-scale solar PV generation capacity. Additionally, the report highlights Namibia’s growing role as a supplier of rare earth elements to Europe.

Covering trade and investment prospects, the publication sheds light on support sectors such as power, transport, and infrastructure. It features an update from BW Energy on its flagship Kudu gas-to-power project, outlines the expansion of Namibia’s principal ports, and underscores the nation’s potential as a regional logistics hub within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The business and economic outlook section includes an enlightening interview with Johannes. Gawaxab, the Central Bank Governor. It also offers a comprehensive analysis of local and regional financing capacity while providing a guide to sustainable investing practices.

“Energy Invest: Namibia 2023” is poised to become an invaluable resource for investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders seeking a deeper understanding of Namibia’s dynamic energy sector and its immense potential. The official report launch will be a key highlight of AEW 2023, Africa’s premier energy event, set to convene over 1,500 delegates from around the world to discuss the continent’s energy future.