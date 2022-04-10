Trending Now
Namibia experiencing fourth wave of brown locust infestation

April 10, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 10 — Namibia is experiencing the fourth wave of brown locust infestation, affecting grazing land in Karas and Hardap regions, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has said.
The first outbreak was reported in November 2021 in Karasburg East Constituency; it later spread to Kharas and Hardap regions.
The ministry said on Saturday that 1.8 million hectares in //Karas region has been surveyed and 1.2 million hectares were found to have been sporadically infested by the brown locust.
In the Hardap Region, the presence of brown locusts was detected in Malthohe and Gibeon, where 300 hectares of 490 hectares surveyed is found to have been sporadically infested, it added.  (Xinhua)

