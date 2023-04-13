Namibia Emerges as New Exploration Hotspot for Oil and Gas Plays

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 13 — The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has announced that Hon. Tom Alweendo, Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, will be speaking at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris on June 1st. The event aims to provide an opportunity for investors and companies from Europe to connect with African executives and foster potential collaborations across both the exploration and production (E&P) and local content sectors. Hon. Alweendo’s keynote speech is expected to focus on the progress of the energy sector in Namibia, including the recent oil and gas discoveries in the Venus-1, Graff, and Jonker-1x wells.

As Namibia emerges as one of the region’s most promising oil and gas plays, Hon. Alweendo is expected to discuss opportunities for French companies, including TotalEnergies and Perenco, to participate in the country’s energy sector. The Ministry of Mines and Energy has also embarked on ambitious green hydrogen projects, and Hon. Alweendo will highlight the establishment of a green hydrogen hub in collaboration with his ministry to unlock vast opportunities across the energy market.

The event will provide a platform for Hon. Alweendo to engage with a suite of companies, fostering partnerships and bilateral collaboration to ensure the growth and success of these projects. Companies such as Technip Energies have already played a significant role in promoting local content and capacity building in Africa and going forward, knowledge-sharing and bilateral cooperation will be essential for the success of Namibia’s energy projects.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, believes that Hon. Alweendo’s attendance at the Invest in African Energy Forum Paris will contribute significantly to the development of Namibia’s green hydrogen agenda, driving the country’s progress towards a more sustainable and diversified energy sector. Hon. Alweendo’s presentation at the event promises to shine a bright light on Namibia’s dynamic energy sector and guide the audience through the possibilities for collaboration and partnership between African energy stakeholders and European investors keen on investing in the country’s local projects. – Namibia Daily News