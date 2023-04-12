DBN Launches Sustainable Finance Framework Aligned with International Standards

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 12 — DBN, the Namibian development bank, has announced the launch of its Sustainable Finance Framework (SFF). The Framework is designed to align with industry standards and best practices, including the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles 2021, Social Bond Principles 2021, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021, as well as the Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles 2023 and Social Loan Principles 2023.

The SFF outlines seven green categories and four social categories that aim to achieve the Bank’s environmental and social objectives, including climate change mitigation, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems, raising living standards, increasing social inclusion, improving access to essential healthcare and education.

DBN has received a Second Party Opinion (SPO) from S&P Global Ratings, which assessed that the Framework is aligned with the category principles. The SFF will serve as a reference for all green, social, or sustainability bonds, loans, and other debt instruments issued by DBN in the local or international capital markets to fund the bank’s investments in eligible ESG projects.

The launch of the SFF marks an important milestone for DBN’s sustainability journey and demonstrates the Bank’s ambition to become the go-to ESG bank in Namibia. DBN plans to issue its debut sustainable bond in the second half of 2023. The SFF is available on DBN’s website for reference. – Namibia Daily News