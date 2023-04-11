Impalila Island Lodge: A Secluded Oasis on the Chobe River

By Staff Reporter

Nestled in a quieter and more secluded section of the Chobe River lies Impalila Island Lodge. This idyllic retreat is located on Impalila Island, which translates to “Unable to” or “Far Away Island” in the local Sibuya language. With its natural borders formed by the Zambezi River to the north and the Chobe River to the south, Impalila Island is a tranquil haven that is only about 12km long and 4km wide.

One of the standout features of Impalila Island Lodge is its location. The lodge sits in a secluded spot on the Chobe River, which adds to its charm. The island’s location is cut off from the rest of the Caprivi floodplains in the west by the Kasai Channel, which adds to its exclusivity.

The lodge is home to just 450 adults and 300 children who live on the island. The island’s inhabitants are welcoming and friendly, making visitors feel right at home. For those who love fishing, the island has another world-class claim to fame. The Chobe River, particularly around the lodge, is home to some of the best tiger fishing in Africa. The rapids just downstream lull visitors to sleep at night, creating a serene and calming atmosphere.

The lodge itself is luxurious and well-appointed, with comfortable accommodations and a range of amenities to ensure that guests have an unforgettable stay. The lodge’s facilities include a swimming pool, bar, and restaurant, and there is a range of activities available for guests to enjoy, including boat trips, game drives, and birdwatching.

In conclusion, Impalila Island Lodge is a secluded oasis on the Chobe River that is perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The island’s natural beauty, combined with the luxurious accommodation and world-class fishing, make it an ideal destination for those looking to unwind and reconnect with nature. – Namibia Daily News