Namibia gets consultants to study prospects of developing desalination of seawater

WINDHOEK, March 11 -- The Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) on Wednesday said it has appointed consultants to look into the best way to develop the desalination of seawater as an additional source of water supply in some parts of the country. MAWF minister Alpheus Naruseb said the supply of water would be for coastal Namibia and would also be an alternative long-term water supply to central Namibia, to address the country's water scarcity challenges. "The consultants commenced work at the beginning of 2019 and is expected to complete the study around June 2020. The findings and recommendations of the study shall form the basis for any detailed study and project implementation." "All water project proponents regarding the desalination plant shall be dealt with upon completion of the study and when the government has taken a position on the recommendations and findings of the consultant," he said. Xinhua