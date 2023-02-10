Namibia can be a game changer in stabilizing region’s energy sector: African Energy Chamber

WINDHOEK, Feb. 10 — Namibia has a huge role to play in stabilizing energy supply and ensuring affordability across the region, an African Energy Chamber executive said in a statement.

The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, NJ Ayuk, in a statement Thursday highlighted this as the AEC endorsed Namibia’s International Energy Conference scheduled to take place from April 25 to 27 in Windhoek, the Namibian capital.

According to Ayuk, as a strategic partner for the event, the AEC is excited to play a leading role in facilitating Namibian and African energy stakeholders to gather and engage with global counterparts and discuss ways to fast-track energy developments for energy security and economic expansion.

“We are honoured to be part of this drive to attract more investment into Namibia. This conference has become a place where energy investment and partnership deals aimed at accelerating Namibia’s energy industry will be signed,” he added.

Ayuk said the emergence of Namibia’s oil and gas industry has revitalized Africa’s upstream sector with TotalEnergies and Shell making giant discoveries in the Venus and Graff-1 prospects in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia in 2022.

“Furthermore, Namibia’s massive green hydrogen potential, owing to the vast renewable energy and gas resources which remain untapped, has positioned the southern African country as a global energy hub with international markets including Germany directing huge investment in the country and rallying towards grabbing a share of the market to meet growing demand,” he added.

Taking place under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Energy Towards Value Creation’, the 5th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference will unite Namibian energy leaders and industry professionals with global partners to discuss challenges and opportunities within the country’s evolving landscape. (Xinhua)