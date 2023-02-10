Namibia welcomes more Chinese companies in green energy sector

WINDHOEK, Feb. 10 — Namibia expects more Chinese enterprises’ participation in the development of Namibia’s green energy sector, particularly the green hydrogen industry, President Hage Geingob said Thursday.

Geingob made the remarks during his meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping at the State House in Windhoek.

Namibia is ready to, starting from the current basis, work with China to push forward an even greater development of bilateral relations, said Geingob, who briefed Zhao on the development of the African country’s green hydrogen industry.

Zhao presented his Letter of Credence to Geingob and hailed the achievements in Namibia’s economic and social development under Geingob’s leadership.

Referring to Geingob as a good friend of China, Zhao said the frequent communication between the two country’s presidents charted the course for the development of bilateral ties. China appreciates Namibia’s commitment to the one-China principle and its firm support for China on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns, said Zhao.

China stands ready to work with Namibia to further strengthen political trust, firmly support each other, jointly defend multilateralism, fairness and justice, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields under the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, with a view to pushing for new progress in the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership so as to deliver benefits to both countries and their people, Zhao added.

As the 34th largest country in the world in terms of land area, Namibia has huge potential for development, Zhao said, adding the Chinese Embassy will promote China-Namibia economic cooperation, and closely align its work with Namibia’s economic development goals and actual needs. (Xinhua)