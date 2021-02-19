Bumper harvest in Kavango west Region.

Nzinze, Feb 19-The residents of Nzinze village 90 km west of Rundu are expected to harvest more maize than Mahangu this year. In some part of Kavango west Region many villagers are concerned about the heavy rainfall received in their area as it damaged their mahangu crops.

In an interview with one of the village head man, he said “heavy rainfall has affected the growth of mahangu mainly the one known as Kashana, however we are happy that this year we will harvest more maize than mahangu. Our only worry are elephants that normally destroy our crops , despite that we will definitely have a good harvest this year”.

The heavy rain received this year did not only damage crops but also some homesteads.

Mavara Wensel

Namibia daily news