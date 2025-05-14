Namibia updates Lumpy Skin Disease control measures in key district

WINDHOEK, May 14 — Namibian authorities on Tuesday announced updated control measures for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the Okakarara Veterinary District, located in the central-eastern part of the country.

The measures, implemented under the Animal Health Act, followed an outbreak of the viral cattle disease in the area. Okakarara State Veterinarian Rosalia Paulus said in a notice that the revised regulations apply to the Okakarara, Okamatapati, Okondjatu, and Otjituuo areas.

Under the updated rules, animal gathering events, including auctions and permit days, may resume under strict conditions. “Only cattle that have been vaccinated against the LSD at least 21 days and not more than 12 months before an event, and possess valid vaccination certificates, will be allowed to participate in gatherings,” she noted, adding that all cattle scheduled for participation must be brought to the designated pens by 5:00 p.m. local time on the day before the event for inspection.

Movement of cattle within, into, and out of the affected areas of the Okakarara Veterinary District is permitted, provided animals meet the same vaccination criteria. Namibia‘s Directorate of Veterinary Services had earlier updated LSD control measures in February as part of efforts to curb an ongoing outbreak that has affected cattle across several regions. Namibia‘s first confirmed LSD case was reported in Okakarara in June 2024.

It is a contagious viral disease affecting cattle, characterized by fever and skin nodules. Although mortality rates are generally low, the disease can cause significant economic losses due to decreased milk production, hide damage, and reproductive issues such as abortion. (Xinhua)