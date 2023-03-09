Namibia aims to boost aquaculture production with new offshore salmon farming project.

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, MARCH 9 — Innovasea, a Boston-based open-ocean farming technology firm, has partnered with Benguela Blue Aqua Farming to establish a new offshore farm located eight kilometres off the coast of Namibia. Innovasea’s submersible SeaStation pens will be used to raise Atlantic salmon. The firm has helped Benguela Blue secure permits for the “trial operation” to run up to four of its SeaStations, as well as a permit to raise 35,000 metric tons of fish annually. The location is expected to face challenges like strong surface currents and high wave heights, but Innovasea’s submersible SeaStation pens can avoid most of the wave energy.

The move is expected to introduce sustainable aquafarming to the country, which has a robust fishing industry but low aquaculture production. According to the World Bank, Namibia produced only 321 metric tons of aquaculture products in 2020. The pilot facility, estimated to begin operations in Q2 2024, will have a first harvest of around 100 metric tons.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Benguela Blue Aqua Farming on this important project to bring open-ocean aquaculture to southern Africa,” said Innovasea’s Senior Vice President of Business Development Langley Gace. “The company has a strong business vision and has worked closely with authorities in Namibia to develop a smart, realistic plan to safely raise healthy fish and create good-paying jobs for the local economy.”

Benguela Blue Aqua Farming Co-Founder and Executive Director Johannes Aldrian stated that the area the company plans to locate its farms has “excellent water conditions and enormous potential.” He added that the company is proud to be the first to bring sustainable aquafarming to the country.

Innovasea has produced several open-ocean farming technologies, including submersible fish pens, aeration and oxygenation systems, and data retrieval systems. The SeaStation, which Innovasea calls the “world’s toughest fish pen,” is proven to be durable by surviving hurricanes, typhoons, and other storms “unscathed” over the last 28 years.

The new Benguela Blue project aims to create a thriving fish-farming industry in Namibia, and its pilot facility is expected to pave the way for future investments in sustainable aquaculture. “We’re optimistic that Namibia’s stable governance will encourage other companies to follow our lead to help create a thriving fish-farming industry,” said Aldrian. – Namibia Daily News