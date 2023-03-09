African Energy Chamber Distributes NJ Ayuk’s Bestselling Book on Amazon

JOHANNESBURG, MARCH 9 — On Wednesday 8 March, NJ Ayuk’s latest publication, A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix, was released and has now become the number one bestselling book on Amazon’s U.S. store. This achievement is a testament to the book’s significance in the current energy transition climate and its in-depth analysis of Africa’s energy sector. The book highlights the threat an immediate transition to renewables poses on the continent’s ability to develop and offers an African approach to address the dual challenges of energy poverty and climate change.

After years of research, analysis, and meetings with stakeholders, the publication sheds light on the sobering reality unfolding in Africa. The bestselling book offers a drill-focused approach, defending the continent’s right to develop and utilize its oil and gas resources instead of abandoning them for renewable energy sources. It emphasizes the need to end resource nationalism and highlights the critical role of large-scale oil and gas developments, such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, Mozambique’s three significant Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) developments, and South Africa’s natural gas projects, in alleviating energy poverty while increasing the supply of clean energy.

The book makes a strong case for what Africa needs to develop and mitigate climate change and posits a collaborative approach to address the dual challenges of energy poverty and climate change in Africa. It introduces the concept of integration and cooperation above the opposition, emphasizing the value of cooperation among energy players and environmentalists alike.

The book identifies the need for an energy mix approach, the only and best method of making energy poverty history while addressing climate change concerns. Africa holds significant renewable energy potential, and energy stakeholders are already working towards capitalizing on these resources. The book introduces green hydrogen as a particularly interesting and highly lucrative space for investment, given Africa’s untapped renewable energy resources and position as a future green hydrogen hub.

The book highlights the key solution to raising funds needed to develop this sector, which is to continue using oil and gas, rather than immediately transitioning away from them. The book points out that a Western idea of the energy transition will do more harm than good in Africa, and a rushed transition will be even more disastrous. Relying on foreign aid, rather than developing resources, will prevent any meaningful economic progress from taking place.

A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix provides a valuable perspective on the energy transition in Africa, and its bestselling status on Amazon’s U.S. store reflects its significance. To purchase the book, visit https://apo-opa.info/3ynv5Ev.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of the African Energy Chamber. SOURCE: African Energy Chamber.