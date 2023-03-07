Mumps outbreak reported in Swakopmund district

By Prince Mupiri

SWAKOPMUND, MARCH 7 — Erongo region’s chief medical officer, Dr Leonard Kabongo, has reported that 26 suspected cases of mumps have been reported in the Swakopmund district of Namibia. The suspected cases comprise 20 in Swakopmund, three each in Arandis and Henties Bay. Samples were taken from 11 cases, and the district is waiting for the results.

Mumps is a viral illness caused by the mumps virus, which first infects the upper respiratory tract and then spreads to the salivary glands and lymph nodes. Symptoms include fever, headache, malaise, muscular discomfort, and lack of appetite, which are frequently followed by painful enlargement of the parotid glands, known as parotitis. The symptoms appear 16 to 18 days after viral contact and disappear within two weeks, and one-third of infections are asymptomatic.

Deafness and inflammatory diseases, such as inflammation of the testes, breasts, ovaries, pancreas, meninges, and brain, are common complications. Testicular inflammation can cause decreased fertility and, in rare cases, infertility. Mumps is extremely infectious and can easily spread in crowded areas. Infection can occur anywhere between one week before and eight days after the onset of symptoms.

Diagnosis of mumps can be clinical in areas where the disease is common. However, in areas where mumps is less frequent, laboratory diagnosis using antibody detection, viral cultures, or real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction may be required. Treatment is supportive and involves bed rest and pain alleviation. The prognosis is typically favourable, with complete recovery, as mortality and long-term problems are rare.

Mumps infection can be prevented by vaccination, either via an individual mumps vaccine or through combination vaccinations such as the MMR vaccine, which also protects against measles and rubella. Isolating affected people can also help to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mumps outbreaks frequently occur in densely populated areas. In the absence of immunization, the illness usually occurs during infancy, most often between the ages of 5 and 9. Males experience greater symptoms and complications, which are more severe in teenagers and adults. In temperate areas, infection is more prevalent in winter and spring, but no seasonality is noted in tropical places.

Dr Kabongo’s report highlights the need for people to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of mumps, especially in crowded areas. Vaccination is a key preventive measure that can be taken to protect against the disease. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are also essential to ensure a speedy recovery and prevent complications. – Namibia Daily News