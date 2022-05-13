FNB employees recognised as the most active blood donors

Windhoek, May 13 — FNB Namibia was recently awarded the “Top Corporate Clinic – Gold” Award and Marjolize Scholtz, FNB’s Wellness Specialist, received the Award for the “Top Clinic Contact – Gold” in Namibia.

These accolades were awarded by the Namibia Blood Transfusion Service in recognition of FNB’s contribution to the blood reserves of the country.

Marjolize Scholtz: “I am proud of the FNB family for their willingness to share their good health and for donating blood at our Donation Clinics @Parkside in 2021, this speaks directly to our core purpose of help. Without their unwavering support, we would not have been able to collect 304 units of blood, potentially saving 912 lives last year”.