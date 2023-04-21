MTF graduates make waves with two short films at AMVCAs

Trending Now
Entertainment

April 21, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 21 — Lucia Kim Hamunghete, Jose Carlos Amutenya, and Jerome Claasen, alumni of MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy, have been nominated for the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in the MTF category. The alumni worked on two short films, Quiet Intruder and Strings, which are competing against four other films in the category. Hamunghete, who worked as the assistant director for Quiet Intruder, expressed her joy and honour at being a part of the project and learning from amazing filmmakers. Amutenya, who did sound design, location recording, and digital imaging for the films, and Claasen, who worked on sound editing, location recording, and digital imagining, expressed their excitement and gratitude to MTF for the opportunity to be part of such a huge platform.

The MTF category was introduced during the seventh edition of the AMVCAs in 2019 to recognize emerging television and film talent from all over Africa. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place from May 18-20 in Lagos, Nigeria, promising a three-day event filled with film production, culture, fashion, music, and all-around African entertainment.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, congratulated the MTF alumni and wished them all the best for the AMVCAs. He emphasized MultiChoice’s commitment to developing and upskilling local creatives to tell Namibia’s stories and share them with the world. – Namibia Daily News

