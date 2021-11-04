Trending Now
Swimming action set for the weekend
Entertainment

Swimming action set for the weekend

November 4, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 04  —  On Friday, 5 until Saturday, 6 November 2021, the second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will take place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek. With a vast age range of participants between seven to 69 years, the event will see 125 swimmers from four clubs compete in this upcoming weekend’s gala.  The clubs involved are Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy.

“It is great to see the youngsters coming up, starting their swimming careers, and that fitness is still a priority at 69,” said the Namibia Swimming Federation’s (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara.

The swimming gathering is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED. “We are excited about the gala; our swimmers have been training hard.  The water temperatures are still on the chillier side. However, our swimmers are acclimating to the changes from the indoor pool to outdoor well and should be able to give us their best,” said McNamara.

