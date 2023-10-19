M-Net’s Acclaimed Series “Reyka” Returns for Thrilling Second Season

Staff Reporter

Johannesburg, October 19 – Following the tremendous success of its debut season, which garnered two International Emmy Award nominations and secured four South African Film and Television Awards, M-Net’s celebrated local series, “Reyka,” is set to make its highly-anticipated return for season two. Viewers tuning in to M-Net (DStv channel 101) can expect another gripping chapter teeming with intrigue, danger, and uncharted territories.

Season two will witness the return of Kim Engelbrecht (known for “Dominion” and “The Flash”) and Iain Glen (famed for “Game of Thrones”), reprising their roles as the complex yet brilliant criminologist Reyka Gama and her former abductor Angus Speelman. The drama unfolds against the backdrop of the Durban Harbour, the largest port in Africa, introducing a fresh ensemble of compelling characters into the mix.

Waldimar Pelser, Channel Director: Premium Channels, expresses, “Reyka embodies what M-Net is all about – gripping, high-quality local entertainment that enthrals viewers. Those with an appetite for edge-of-your-seat crime dramas are sure to be hooked again by this second season. In Reyka’s world where darkness meets danger, sometimes the only way out is through.”

M-Net has also unveiled three tantalizing teasers of the upcoming series.

A shadowy figure. The ominous gleam of a pistol. Pairs of leather shoes. Season two sees Reyka and her team called to investigate as a new spate of killings grips Durban. After everything Reyka has endured in season one, will she have the mental fortitude to decipher the connections and catch a brutal new killer?

“I need to finish what I’ve done. Stick to the plan.” In the dramatic season 1 finale, Angus Speelman was arrested. Has he managed to escape, or is this a flashback, was there more to Reyka’s abduction than initially revealed?

If season one focuses on land – who lives on it, works it, owns it, steals it, wants to poison it, and, importantly, what secrets are concealed within it – then season two will centre on water. Reyka has just started rebuilding her life, but this ominous scene hints that the danger is far from over. Who is watching? And will she ever find safety?

