UNAM ranked 16th among Top 100 Universities in Africa

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, April 21 — UNAM is proud to announce its co-ranking as the 16th best university in Africa according to the recently released 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The ranking evaluates universities based on 13 indicators, including teaching, research, research impact, innovation, and international outlook. As a member of the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM), UNAM considers these rankings as benchmarks in its efforts to provide a quality education that promotes innovative research and academic mobility.

The 2023 World University Rankings reviewed 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. Of the top 100 African universities, 27 are RUFORUM member universities, including universities from five countries ranked for the first time – all from Africa (Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe).

Professor Frednard Gideon, UNAM Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, expressed his delight, saying: “This is a testimony to our commitment to providing quality education and research that contribute to the development of our country and the continent as a whole. We are proud of our researchers, staff, and students who have worked tirelessly to achieve this recognition. We are also proud to join other RUFORUM member universities in the list of the top universities in Africa.”

RUFORUM is a consortium of 163 African universities in 40 countries, aiming to enhance higher education and research in agriculture and related sciences. By partnering with government agencies, private sector organizations, and other stakeholders, RUFORUM seeks to improve agricultural productivity, food security, and rural livelihoods in Africa. RUFORUM’s programs include research grants, training, advocacy, and innovative approaches to agricultural education and extension. Overall, RUFORUM is working to transform African higher education and research for sustainable development and poverty reduction.

UNAM will host the upcoming RUFORUM Triennial Conference in mid-2024. – Namibia Daily News