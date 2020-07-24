MTC GIVES NPL AND FOOTBALL LEADERS MORE TIME.



Windhoek, July 24-In what is described as a very compassionate move by leading Mobile Digital Enabler in Namibia, MTC has announced that it has revisited its earlier decision and will give the NPL

and the football leadership more time to get the league started. MTC’s association with the NPL spans for over 19 years.

“We have taken into consideration the fact that there is a high expectation that the NPL and NFA leadership will consider the best interest of football, the players; and good governance.



Covid-19 has created a new reality for all of us. We urge the sober minded individuals within

the larger football fraternity in Namibia to manage the conflict in a professional and orderly

manner” expressed Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo.

We are committed to meet our obligations under the sponsorship to start the league before end of September 2020.



This decision is to allow the leadership of football time to manage the transition and facilitate an orderly process to finish the league. We however reserve all our rights in terms of our agreement with the NPL.



MTC also wish to announce that we have not entered into discussions to sponsor any other football league and no such engagements were held in this regard. The decision not to renew

the NPL contract once it runs out at the end of this season remains intact.

MTC has always been cognizant of the socio-economic impact of sponsoring sports.

We remain committed to Namibian football and it is our wish that the deadlock currently ongoing in the football fraternity will soon come to an end” said Ekandjo.

NDN Reporter