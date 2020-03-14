Jordan to close schools, suspend flights to fight coronavirus

AMMAN, March 14 -- Jordan decided Saturday to suspend all schools, universities and educational institutions as of March 15 for a period of two weeks as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Jordan's Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said all flights from and to Jordan will be suspended as of March 17 until further notice, according to a statement. The prime minister added that Jordan also decides to ban gatherings and large events. Diplomatic missions will be excluded from the ban on travel, he added. Razzaz added that Jordan decided to ban prayers at mosques and churches, and suspend visits to hospitals and prisons. Xinhua