Delta variant likely to become dominant COVID-19 strain “in coming months”: WHO

GENEVA, July 15 — To date, the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in 111 countries, territories or areas, and is on the way to becoming the dominant strain of the virus worldwide, causing an increase in new infections and deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Ecuador are among the 15 countries that reported their first cases of the highly infectious variant in the past week, the WHO said in a press release.

It warned that the Delta strain is likely to spread to more countries and that it is likely to become the dominant form of COVID-19 “in the coming months.”

According to WHO figures, COVID-19 cases have jumped in the past week worldwide. (Xinhua)