Namibia, Botswana launch 24-hour operation at border posts to boost trade

April 2, 2023

WINDHOEK, April 2  — Namibia and Botswana on Saturday launched the 24-hour operation at Trans-Kalahari/Mamuno border posts, which is expected to boost trade between the two countries.

Speaking at the launch event, Nambia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana highlighted the benefits of the new policy for the business community, stating that the new policy will eliminate the need for truckers to sleep at the border posts, ensuring goods and services are delivered on time to consumers.

The Trans-Kalahari Corridor is a crucial route for trade between the two countries, and the launch of the 24-hour operation is expected to increase volumes passing through the corridor, Kawana said, calling for better coordination among stakeholders involved in the operation of the border posts.

Kawana emphasized the need for a seamless operation, saying that trucks should be cleared speedily as soon as they arrive regardless of the time they arrive.

In February, the two countries signed a memorandum of an agreement allowing the nationals of the two countries to use national identity cards for cross-border travel between the two countries.  (Xinhua)

