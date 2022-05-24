Minister of Sports, fires Mwiya and his Board

Own Correspondent

THE Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service Agnes Tjongarero has fired the entire board of the Sports Commission with immediate effect in line with the provisions of the Namibia Sports Act of 2003.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Minister, Tjongarero said the nine-member board had been fired “on account of deliberate insubordination and ignoring directives from the appointing authority, as well as a directive from the Office of the Attorney General”.

The board was made up of chairperson Joel Marius Johannes, Thomas Mbeeli, Alna Similo, Nicklaus Nghumuno, Werner Jeffrey, Linda Chicalu, Karen Mubonenwa, Erica Beukes, and chief administrator Freddy Mwiya.

The dismissals were confirmed by the personal assistant to the minister Jessica Gaomuses but the fate of Mwiya could not be established.