Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Minister of Sports, fires Mwiya and his Board
Minister of Sports, fires Mwiya and his Board
Sports

Minister of Sports, fires Mwiya and his Board

May 24, 2022

Own Correspondent

THE Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service Agnes Tjongarero has fired the entire board of the Sports Commission with immediate effect in line with the provisions of the Namibia Sports Act of 2003.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Minister, Tjongarero said the nine-member board had been fired “on account of deliberate insubordination and ignoring directives from the appointing authority, as well as a directive from the Office of the Attorney General”.

The board was made up of chairperson Joel Marius Johannes, Thomas Mbeeli, Alna Similo, Nicklaus Nghumuno, Werner Jeffrey, Linda Chicalu, Karen Mubonenwa, Erica Beukes, and chief administrator Freddy Mwiya.

The dismissals were confirmed by the personal assistant to the minister Jessica Gaomuses but the fate of Mwiya could not be established.

 

 

Post Views: 43
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kunene Second Division concluding first leg this weekend

June 5, 2018

Okahandja Racing Club ready for weekend competition

August 22, 2018

NPL beckons for Julinho and Ntunguru

August 15, 2018

More Zambian Olympians depart for Japan

July 18, 2021

Julinho to begin pre-season training on Monday

August 23, 2018

MTC calls on local companies to start a...

June 2, 2018

Sports and Peace are natural drivers of development

April 5, 2022

Thomas Lemar happy to miss out on holidays...

July 30, 2018

Nam Invitational team goes down fighting against the...

September 23, 2018

Otjozondjupa ready to defend title at Newspaper Cup

March 23, 2018