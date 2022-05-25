Mboma’s Grootfontein school faces closure as staff goes a year without pay

By Nankali za Muserengwa

GROOTFONTEIN, May 25 – Nova Stella Education Institute, a private agricultural school established in 2018 and accommodates 70 pupils and students faces the risk of closure as teachers and the secretary have gone for a year without salaries.

This was confirmed by Henk Botha, a member of the Board of Trustees of the school.

Among students who attended the school are two of Namibia’s world-class athletic stars Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma. Botha also coaches the two athletes.

“The main challenge of the school is that it accommodates pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds with only a few parents affording to pay,” said Botha.

Botha said as a member of the Board of Trustees, he had personally tried to support the institution financially but for now, is not enough to cater for everything.

“We have explained to the employees our financial situation and I’m also trying to speak to many people around the world but most of them are just promising,” he said.

The institution attracted more pupils interested in athletics under Botha’s tutelage after Mboma and Masilingi rose to fame and teachers continue doing their work after the institution informed them of the financial situation.

“Even if our staff members leave and later we manage to secure funds, we will make sure they are paid,” said Botha as he appealed to the corporate world to rescue the institution from collapse.

However, Mboma and Masilingi are not affected by the situation at their former school as they are reportedly living at a luxury farm on the outskirts of Grootfontein. – Namibia Daily News.

