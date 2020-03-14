NASCO Announced the launch of ‘’Grant Projects’’



Windhoek March 14 – The Namibian Association of Community Based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) Support Organisations (NASCO) has launched Grant Projects, which are designed to enhance the Community Based Natural Resources Management

(CBNRM) sector. The launch which took place in Windhoek yesterday at the NASCO headquarters.

During a press conference, was officially opened by Maxi Louis, the Director of

NASCO and attended by members of the San Community, the Director of Nyae

Nyae Development Foundation of Namibia (NNDFN) Lara Diez, the Director of

The Namibian Development Trust (NDT) Ronnie Dempers, and the European

Union (EU) Ambassador, H.E. Ms. Sinnika Antila.

The European Union decided to provide support to improve governance of the

national Community Based Natural Resources Management Programme and to

improve the participation of CSOs in governance and development.

The EU has done this by approving 2 grants to organisations that are members of NASCO, whose collective goal is to work in close collaboration with the Ministry

of Environmental and Tourism, to bring together technical expertise and resources,

to address systematic issues in the CBNRM programme.

The first grant (798,000.00 euros) has been awarded to a consortium consisting of

the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), Namibia Development Trust (NDT) and

Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC), who will focus

on improving equitable benefit distribution through enhanced accountability of

management structures and active community inclusion in decision making.

The second grant (436,817.00 euros) has been awarded to Nyae Nyae

Development Foundation of Namibia, to improve the management/leadership,

community participation and visibility of the most marginalized and vulnerable

indigenous San conservancies (Nyae Nyae and Na Jaqna). The EU ambassador, H.E. Ms Sinnika Ankila, said that she trusts that synergies and complementarity will be created with other ongoing initiatives to strengthen the CBNRM sector in Namibia.

She further adds that the two grants that were awarded, amount up 1,24 Million

Euros (equivalent to approximately N$ 20 000 000) and are funded under the

European Union’s thematic programme ‘’Civil Society Organisations and Local

Authorities”, which aims at strengthening these actors in EU partner countries.

‘’The overall objective of this programme is to reinforce the capacities of local

actors, to promote the role of CSOs as independent development actors more

effectively and to encourage a meaningful and structured participation of CSOs in

domestic policies of our partner countries,’’ she said.

