Pulling down illegal fences postponed

By Charmaine Boois

Windhoek, Nov. 16 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has postponed its initiative to pull down illegal fences in communal areas of Kavango West and Ohangwena regions.

According to the ministry’s Public Relations Officer Jonah Musheko, the initiative was initially planned for today, 16 November, but has been postponed until Friday, 18 November.

“Kindly note that the actual action of removing illegal fences has been rescheduled for Friday, November 18,” Musheko said.

Ten illegal fences in the Kavango West and Ohangwena region were to be taken down by the National Youth Service (NYS), which was contracted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform.

Locations include the Ohangwena region’s Oukwanyama traditional authority, where one fence will be taken down, and the Kavango West’s Ukwangali and Mbuza traditional authorities, where nine fences will be removed.

According to Musheko the time the programmes will start will be announced.

The ministry said complaints have been received about fences erected in the Ohangwena, Kavango West, and Kavango East regions, and that their construction has raised the possibility of conflict in those areas.

The National Youth Service, police, and the traditional authorities will meet on November 17 to discuss how they will ensure the successful execution of this activity, according to Musheko.