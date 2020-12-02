MFV Heinaste vessel released to Tunacor fishing.



Walvisbay, Dec 02–The prosecutor general Martha Imalwa has uplifted theattachment MFV Heinaste horse mackerel vessel yesterday. In a letter to the lawyers of the Namibian shareholders seen by this publication, the vessel was release in accordance with the clause 6.2 of the memorandum of agreement of sale between Heinaste investment the sellers off the vessel and Tunacor fisheries the buyer, and the bond government of Namibia, Esja investments the mortgage bond holders and Tunacor group limited. “I hereby confirm that the buyer has complied with its payment obligations under clause 6.1 and clause 6.3 of the MOA,” said Imalwa.

The vessel was attached under Section 28 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004. This contradicts the affidavit that has been filed at the Windhoek High Court in which the court granted an interim property preservation order covering an array of assets of companies and close corporations linked to the accused in the Fishrot case. A property preservation order is normally the first order given in legal proceedings in which the prosecutor general later asks the court to order the forfeiture of assets linked to crime.

NDN understand that the sale of the vessel was facilitated by the office of the Attorney General in September. The vessel has since been renamed to Tutungeni.

NDN Correspondent