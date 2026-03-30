Metropolitan Invests N$140,000 to Support Regional Participation at the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

Windhoek, – March.30 – Metropolitan Namibia is putting its money where its purpose is. The company has committed N$140,000 to ensure that young athletes from all 14 regions of Namibia can take the field at the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup. This is not a token gesture. It is a deliberate investment in youth, in community, and in a Namibia where talent is never determined by geography or resources.

Now in its 24th edition, the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup is one of Namibia’s longest-standing and most celebrated youth sporting events. From 3 to 6 April 2026, Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas Region will host under-20 football and netball teams from every corner of the nation. These are not just matches. They are moments that shape futures.

Metropolitan’s N$140,000 contribution is targeted directly at the regions, removing the barriers of distance, limited resources, and circumstance that too often keep talented young athletes off the field. Every region. Every athlete. Every dream. This investment amplifies the collective efforts of government, sponsors, and organisers who together make this national platform not just possible, but transformative.

Reflecting on what this moment means for communities across Namibia, Denille Roostee, Marketing Executive at Momentum Metropolitan, said:

“We recognise that this contribution is a drop in the ocean, but it is a deliberate drop, placed exactly where it is needed most. We identified a gap at regional level, where young athletes needed additional support to simply show up and compete. That is where Metropolitan chose to step in.

Metropolitan is not just a brand. We are a community brand. Everything we do is rooted in the people on the ground, and this tournament is a perfect reflection of that. We are grateful to Nedbank as the title sponsor and to The Namibian for creating a platform that allows all of us to show up for Namibia’s youth.”

Roostee was equally emphatic about the power of cross-sector collaboration. “Dialogue between the public and private sectors is exactly what we need to overcome the obstacles we face as a country. When both sides come together with a shared purpose, we create solutions that are sustainable and that truly benefit the people of Namibia.

“We cannot stop the conversations in parliament and in the boardrooms. But action outside those platforms is required to ensure that what is discussed and debated is also taken to where the rubber meets the road, impacting the Namibian child. We are grateful that Hon. Ballotti and the Ministry ensure that parliament does not just talk, but that those conversations translate into real action for our young people. His commitment to youth and sport in Namibia is not just appreciated; it is valued. It is felt on the ground, in every region, by every young athlete who gets to compete.”

The Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup is more than a tournament. It is a national talent pipeline, a catalyst for regional pride, and a significant driver of economic activity in every host town. The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Art and Culture has been central to making participation truly inclusive, providing transport, accommodation, and infrastructure upgrades that leave a lasting legacy long after the final whistle blows.

Gernot De Klerk, Marketing Executive at Nedbank Namibia, echoed this sentiment. “The Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup has always been about more than sport. It is about investing in the future of this country. As title sponsor, Nedbank is proud to stand behind a platform that reaches every region, uplifts every community, and gives every young Namibian the chance to be seen. We are encouraged to see partners like Metropolitan step forward, as it shows that corporate Namibia understands the assignment. Together, we are stronger, and it is Namibia’s youth who will feel that strength.”

Deputy Minister Hon. Dino Ballotti has been a driving force behind this tournament’s growth, its reach, and its impact. His hands-on leadership and commitment to Namibia’s youth have elevated the Cup from a sporting event to a national institution. He has consistently championed the power of partnerships, affirming that when government, the private sector, and sporting bodies align behind a common vision, the result is real and lasting opportunity for young Namibians to pursue their dreams, both on and off the field.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hon. Ballotti said: “Sport is our greatest unifier, where we all come together as Namibians, hand in hand. We are grateful to The Namibian, to Nedbank and now to Metropolitan for investing in young people, and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure our youth are the ultimate beneficiaries of everything we do.”

Metropolitan’s involvement goes beyond a financial contribution. It is a statement of purpose. By investing in football for the boy child and netball for the girl child, Metropolitan is championing inclusive development, ensuring that young men and women across Namibia have equal access to the platform, the spotlight, and the opportunity to rise.

The partnership between Metropolitan, Nedbank, The Namibian, and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Art and Culture reflects what is possible when the public and private sectors move together with a shared commitment to Namibia’s people.

As Keetmanshoop prepares to welcome Namibia, hundreds of athletes, coaches, officials, and passionate supporters will converge on the //Kharas Region from 3 to 6 April 2026 for a tournament that is about far more than sport. It is about identity. It is about resilience. It is about the belief that Namibia’s greatest chapter is still being written, and that the young people who take to the field this April are the ones writing it.

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