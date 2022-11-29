Trending Now
SPORTS

Senegal beat Ecuador to reach World Cup last 16

November 29, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 29 — Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly scored either side of halftime as Senegal advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years with a 2-1 win over Ecuador here on Tuesday.
Sarr converted a penalty on the stroke of halftime but Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo put his side on level terms with a close-range finish in the 67th minute.
Koulibaly wrested back the lead for Senegal by thumping home a first-time effort 20 minutes from time. (Xinhua)

