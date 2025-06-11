China-Africa Changsha Declaration on Upholding Solidarity and Cooperation of the Global South

We, the representatives of the People’s Republic of China, 53 African countries and the African Union Commission, guided by the consensus reached by our leaders during the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), gathered in Changsha to advance the full implementation of the Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era.

I. We agree that the rise and growth of the Global South represents the trend of the times and the future of development. China and Africa are both important members of and staunch forces in the Global South. We call on all countries, especially countries in the Global South, to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. We commend the initiative of jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era for its positive significance in safeguarding solidarity and cooperation of the Global South and defending multilateralism.

II. We agree that the frequent occurrence of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying has created severe difficulties for the economic and social development and the improvement of livelihood in African countries and other developing countries. This is a pressing challenge that members of the Global South including China and African countries must address.

III. Given that certain countries’ attempt to disrupt the existing international economic and trade order by tariffs undermines the common good of the international community, we call on all countries, the United States in particular, to return to the right track of resolving trade disputes through consultation based on equality, respect and mutual benefit. The international community should give prioritized attention to the economic difficulties and development challenges faced by African countries. Development assistance to African countries should be effectively increased, not unilaterally slashed, to provide continued support to help African countries improve people’s livelihood, reduce poverty and boost economic and social development.

IV. The African side commends China’s courage and resolve to defend international equity and justice and safeguard international economic and trade order. China highly commends African countries’ commitment to the basic principles of sovereignty, equality and justice and to upholding a common position in the face of external pressure. Unilateral concession cannot earn mutual respect. We resolutely oppose any party reaching a deal of compromise at the expense of the interests of other countries.

V. We call on the international community to uphold true multilateralism in accordance with the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, safeguard the U.N.-centered international system, defend the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, mutually beneficial and balanced, so as to foster a better trade, investment and financing environment for the Global South.

VI. We will join hands in cementing the foundation of sovereign equality, maintaining that all countries, regardless of their size or strength, are equal members of the international community, and resolutely upholding international justice and order. We will continue to safeguard each other’s legitimate rights and interests, stand side by side with mutual understanding and support amid chaos and changes, stabilize this uncertain world with the certainty of the China-Africa relationship, establish a benchmark for sincere friendship and equality in the Global South, and advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world.

VII. We will unite to support and put into practice the vision of openness, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, stay committed to the six-point proposition on the joint endeavor to advance modernization, make solid progress in implementing the ten partnership actions for modernization, and support the implementation of the Second Ten Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 of the African Union. We will build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, set an example of solidarity, cooperation, independence and self-reliance of the Global South, and call for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

VIII. China is ready to, through negotiating and signing the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development, expand the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to all 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China, or all African countries except Eswatini, to welcome quality products from Africa to the Chinese market. For the least developed countries in Africa, on top of the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines announced at the 2024 Beijing Summit of FOCAC, China will roll out measures on market access, inspection and quarantine, and customs clearance to boost trade in goods, enhance skills and technical training, and expand the promotion of quality products.

IX. China is ready to work with Africa to deepen the implementation of the ten partnership actions for modernization, prioritize cooperation in such key areas as green industry, e-commerce and e-payment, science and technology, and artificial intelligence, and enhance cooperation in security, finance and the rule of law, so as to promote high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.

X. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has become a fine example of solidarity and cooperation of the Global South. The List of the Outcomes of the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation provides a comprehensive, quantitative and tangible presentation of progress achieved. China and Africa will carry out the plans outlined in the Concept Paper of 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges to contribute to the solidarity of the Global South.

