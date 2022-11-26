POLITICS Messi, Fernandez guide Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico November 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook MessengerLUSAIL, Qatar, Nov. 26 — Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored second-half goals as Argentina revived their hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Mexico here on Saturday. (Xinhua) Post Views: 8 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook Messenger 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Edward Chimba previous post DRC to hold presidential election in December 2023 You may also like Malawi’s Chakwera Dissolves Cabinet Amid Corruption Allegations January 25, 2022 World Insights: Grave consequences loom should NATO expands... May 9, 2022 Botswana denies allegations of ill-treatment towards former president May 4, 2022 Macron wins French presidential runoff: official preliminary results April 25, 2022 Ukrainian president visits site of mass murder of... April 5, 2022 AL chief urges diplomatic settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict February 28, 2022 Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine, ready... February 26, 2022 Russia won’t participate in special session of UNHRC... May 11, 2022 Truss resigns, becomes shortest-serving UK PM October 20, 2022 Russia says its forces have taken full control... February 26, 2022