Windhoek, Feb 15–School of Destiny Associates also known as SODA has lauched “Boy Care” program aim at grooming young boy. The program which was lunched at the Ella Du Plessis high school where the young boys contributed sanitary pads to the school, supporting the initiative in collaboration with traffic officers from city of windhoek, they hope to bring this initiative to more schools in Khomas region and other regions.

Maya Shiyave

maya@namibiadailynews.info