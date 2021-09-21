Trending Now
Mayoral Relief Fund receives shot in the arm
Mayoral Relief Fund receives shot in the arm

written by Musa Zimunya September 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT 21 – Former Windhoek councilor Matheus Joel Amadhila, through his company Ark Fishing Industries (Pty ) Ltd, has donated an amount of N$ 20 000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund, and pledged a further N$ 20 000 towards the Elders Christmas Lunch.

Handing over the cheque to Windhoek Mayor Dr. Job Amupanda this afternoon, Amadhila said he decided to contribute to the City of Windhoek’s social agenda to set an example for other corporations to assist the less privileged. Dr. Amupanda thanked the former councilor for his generous contribution, stating that the current Council would continue with some of the programmes of the previous council and grow them further.

He said given the Covid-19 situation, this year’s Elders Christmas Lunch will be decentralised to constituencies where elders reside, instead of having them come to the head office as was the case previously. Dr. Amupanda declared Amadhila the Patron for this year’s Elders Christmas Party. – Source: City of Windhoek

