Namibia prioritizes digital transparency in government communication

WINDHOEK, June 17 — Namibia is prioritizing the revamp of its government communication strategies to enhance transparency and effectiveness in the digital age, an official announced Tuesday.

Audrin Mathe, executive director of Namibia’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, made the remarks at a retreat for government communications officers, underscoring the critical nature of this transformation.

“We live in an era where information travels at the speed of light, where citizens expect immediate access to government services and real-time updates on policy developments, and where transparency is not merely a democratic ideal but a fundamental requirement for effective governance,” Mathe said.

Emphasizing that governmental transparency is a strategic imperative that bolsters effectiveness, builds public trust, and strengthens democratic institutions, Mathe said Namibia is taking deliberate steps to embed this principle into its communication systems.

Mathe further explained how technology serves as a powerful enabler of both transparency and impact in government communication, but only when it is used strategically and inclusively.

Namibia’s National Digital Strategy, he said, includes a unified government services portal that reflects a commitment to citizen-centered service delivery.

However, Mathe cautioned that these technological advancements also present significant challenges. “Digital divides can exclude vulnerable populations from important communications, misinformation can spread as quickly as accurate information, and cybersecurity concerns demand that we balance openness with the protection of sensitive information and citizen privacy,” he said.

To address these issues, Mathe called for greater investment in building both human and systemic capacity across multiple dimensions.

“Our communications officers must develop technical skills for digital platforms and data analysis tools, strategic communication skills for designing impactful campaigns, and cultural competence to navigate Namibia’s linguistic and cultural diversity whilst maintaining consistency in core government positions,” he concluded. (Xinhua)

