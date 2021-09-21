Namibian Correctional Service conducts refresher course for its gender and 30 disability focal persons with support of UNFPA

WINDHOEK, SEPT 21 – The Namibian Correctional Services (NCS) with support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently conducted a refresher course from 6 – 10 September 202 for its gender and disability focal persons.

The highly contextualised training took place in Windhoek, and it is aimed at strengthening capacity of the 30 officials deployed at correctional facilities countrywide to ensure gender and disability mainstreaming in the NCS.

Additionally, the training was aimed to increase the knowledge of focal persons on the basic concepts relating to gender which include; gender-responsive budgeting and to educate correctional officers on the basic knowledge of communicating with differently abled persons, as well as addressing gender-based violence.

Gender mainstreaming has become a focal point particularly in the security sector which includes Correctional Institutions, and this emanates from the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325, which emphasizes the importance of the inclusion of women at all levels of peacekeeping operations, including decision-making, conflict prevention, resolution and management.

Responding to the UNSCR 1325 and subsequently the National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security in Namibia, the NCS established the Gender Mainstreaming and Disability Office to coordinate the mainstreaming of gender and disability activities, ensuring the equitable representation of gender as well as persons with disability at all levels in the NCS.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Deputy Commissioner General Ar Katjivena applauded the focal persons for successfully executing of gender and disability activities in the NCS.

Some of the activities implemented include awareness raising on sexual gender-based violence, awareness raising on disability as well as coordinating the Gender Analysis that was conducted in the NCS.

“It is my hope that the information that you will receive during this refresher course will not only help us improve our work environment and help us efficiently carry out professional duties, but also help us in our personal environments,” she stated.

On her part, UNFPA Namibia representative, Ms Sheila Roseau commended the NCS for adhering to the government requirements of streamlining gender and disability activities in the strategic plans thereby contributing to the achievement of vision 2030.

“Today, our gathering is a refresher of minds to save lives, protect society and recover better,” she stated. – NDN Staffer